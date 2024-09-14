Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Walking vs Jogging: Which Is Better For Weight Loss?

    Walking and jogging are both great ways to lose weight. But do you know which one is better for weight loss?

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 2:43 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 2:43 PM IST

    If anyone asks what is the most natural way to lose weight, most people would say walking or jogging. But do you know which is healthier, walking or jogging? Let's see in detail in this post. 

    The debate between walking and jogging is a common one when it comes to losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight. Both activities offer unique benefits. But it is very important to understand what is most sustainable for weight loss.

    article_image2

    Walking

    Walking is a gentle exercise with less risk. It is often a good choice for many people as it is less prone to injuries. It is a low-impact activity, so it's easy to incorporate walking.

    Walking is an easy option for new exercisers or those with joint problems. Walking at a moderate pace burns a significant number of calories. For example, a 30-minute brisk walk can help burn 150-200 calories, depending on factors like speed and body weight.

    You can get more benefits by avoiding some common mistakes while walking. First, walk upright and straight. Slouching can cause back and neck strain over time. Avoid walking while looking at your phone. It is important to wear appropriate shoes that provide proper support and cushioning. Ill-fitting shoes can cause blisters or joint pain.

    article_image3

    Be aware of your surroundings. Avoid walking on slippery or uneven ground, especially during inclement weather conditions. Maintain a steady, controlled pace while walking. Additionally, avoid walking too close to obstacles or the edges of roads.

    Be aware of traffic when walking near streets. By paying attention to these aspects, you can reduce your risk of injury and make your walking experience more enjoyable and effective.

    Jogging

    Jogging is relatively more intense, so it burns calories quickly and leads to rapid weight loss. Leads to rapid calorie burn and rapid weight loss. When you jog, your body works hard.

    It increases your heart rate and metabolism. This higher intensity means that jogging can burn more calories in less time than walking. For example, a 30-minute jog can burn 300-400 calories, which is more than comparable walking.

    article_image4

    Which is more sustainable? Walking or jogging?

    When exercising for weight loss, it's not just about the calories burned, but also about consistency.  Here, walking has a significant advantage. Its low impact means it's easy on your body, and jogging can lead to a number of problems, including very common joint pain. Continuous jogging can lead to lethargy.

    While jogging can be effective, it can lead to more fatigue for people with health problems and is more likely to cause injuries if proper form and technique are not maintained. This can interfere with long-term weight loss efforts. Another important factor to consider is how each activity fits into your lifestyle.

    But at the same time, walking can be easily integrated into everyday activities. You can walk to work, climb stairs, or walk with friends or family. This makes it easy to stay active without setting aside a specific time for exercise.

    article_image5

    On the other hand, jogging may require more planning and preparation. It often requires specific footwear and a safe, suitable location, which may not always be accessible or convenient. Some people find that jogging's physical demands require more time commitment, which can be difficult to fit into a busy schedule.

    Walk a few days a week and jog the rest of the days

    Both walking and jogging contribute to overall cardiovascular health, improve mood, and support mental health. The choice between the two should depend on what is sustainable for you in the long run. If you enjoy a brisk pace and can handle the higher intensity of jogging, it can be a very effective option for weight loss.

    However, if you prefer a gentler, more consistent approach, walking can be effective over time. It's a good idea to consider incorporating both activities. For example, incorporating your regular walk on some days and jogging on other days can provide a balanced approach that maximizes the benefits of both.

    This variation can help reduce boredom and reduce the risk of overuse injuries. Weight loss can be maximized when walking or jogging is combined with a healthy diet.

    No matter how much you exercise, maintaining a balanced diet is essential for achieving and maintaining weight loss. Eating nutritious foods, controlling portion sizes, and staying hydrated can all help with successful weight loss.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Can sunscreen lead to Vitamin D deficiency? Expert insights revealed NTI

    Can sunscreen lead to Vitamin D deficiency? Expert insights revealed

    What Is Lactose Intolerance? Learn why some people are affected and others aren't NTI

    What Is Lactose Intolerance? Learn why some people are affected and others aren't

    Check your daily horoscope: September 14, 2024 - Taurus may have difficult day, good day for Pisces and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 14, 2024 - Taurus may have difficult day, good day for Pisces and more

    Numerology Prediction for September 14, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 14, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: September 13, 2024 Good day for Taurus, difficult day for Cancer and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 13, 2024 - Good day for Taurus, difficult day for Cancer and more

    Recent Stories

    Delhi CM Kejriwal visits Hanuman Temple, seeks blessings after release from Tihar jail dmn

    Delhi CM Kejriwal visits Hanuman Temple, seeks blessings after release from Tihar jail

    Two Paralympics and guide from Congo reported missing after competing at Paris Games, investigation underway snt

    Two Paralympics and guide from Congo reported missing after competing at Paris Games, investigation underway

    The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2: Alia Bhatt, Rohit Sharma, Saif Ali Khan and more! See guest list RKK

    The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2: Alia Bhatt, Rohit Sharma, Saif Ali Khan and more! See guest list

    SHOCKING! Minister's daughter fakes as maid, lives with Govinda for 20 days NTI

    SHOCKING! Minister’s daughter fakes as maid, lives with Govinda for 20 days

    Treated like slaves, worked 15 hours daily Four Indians tricked into joining Russian Army return home snt

    'Treated like slaves, worked 15 hours daily': Four Indians tricked into joining Russian Army return home

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon