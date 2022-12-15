Vibrant ways to decorate transform and decorate your abode for Christmas

Christmas has always been about the joy, the birth of Lord Jesus, the happiness of spending quality time with family and closest friends, the experiences, the jewel tones, and the hues of green and red that decorate our homes.

Honestly, what makes the festive season even more colorful is the vibrant decor. The dim Christmas lights, candy canes, wreaths, and the chill in the air these all make up for the festivities. Red and gold or green and silver have always been the classic Christmas color schemes. The 80s saw the multi-colored themes of tinsel trees decorated with bright kaleidoscopic lights and ten million colors in sync. Nowadays, one wants to keep it subtle yet festive. It means one should ideally draw inspiration from their current home palette. Throwing some light on the same, Paushika Gupta, Principal designer, Paushika Gupta Architecture + Design (PGA+D) says, "Your Christmas decoration ideas should be in sync with the rest of the interiors of your space. The golden rule is to stay true to your taste, when it comes to the style of your festive interior." We look at some ways to decorate our homes during the festive season of Christmas:

a. Opening up on how white is an ever-green color, Paushika also said, "White is ever green. One can add hints of contrasting accessories to the space to bring tonal drama. Draw up some nested tables for keeping that glass of wine. Nested tables are a great approach to making a space comfortable and usable. A hint of metal imparts a glow to the space, be it brass finish accents or silver accents. Metals add a touch of luxury to any space, however these need to be used sparingly."

b. Mayank Ruia, the CEO, and founder of MAIA Estates opening up on using flowers in decor during Christmas, said, "Use flowers like Dracena, Calla Lilly, and Philodendron, which are specially known for their air-purifying and humidifying abilities. Ixora and Thunbergia for its antioxidative and antibacterial properties. Hibiscus, Acalypha, and Crinum Lilly for their medicinal properties and soft yet colorful charm. These plants come in shades of greens and reds, making it easy to spruce up for the festive season with elegant fairy lights, pinecones, and other such Christmas decor. Planning your landscape to adapt itself to the current festive season is imperative when moving into your dream home."



c. For Christmas, the symbolic reign deer decor pieces, can be used by people to spice up their interiors during the holiday season. They can set it up on a dining table or as a side table decor element. Paushika also shared, "Being able to spend time at home means indulging in activities with friends and family, this includes doing some DIY candle stands with leftover wine bottles. Another great way to accessorize for the holiday season is to use candles."

