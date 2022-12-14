From Tejasswi Prakash To Rupali Ganguly: Meet The Three Highest Paid TV Stars

Anupamaa fame nuanced television diva Rupali Ganguly became the highest-paid television superstar in 2022. She has left all her competitors behind in this and emerged as one of the most loved and hit highest-paid actress in the Indian Television industry. According to reports in a reputed entertainment magazine, Rupali's pay increased from Rs 1.5 lakh to 3 lakh per episode.

Image: Rupali Ganguly, Tejasswi Prakash, Rubina Dilaik / Instagram

Just like the megalomaniac Bollywood industry has given us so many actors. Today, even the Indian television industry is just as big as B-town. Once upon a time, the Indian TV industry, was known as regressive. But today, things changed drastically. Indian TV industry also known as ITV, is no more called out for traditional and regressive content on screens.

Stars from the small screen often gain a fanbase on social media platforms, which is as big as those of Bollywood actors. Some of these well-renowned television divas include big names like Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Tejasswi Prakash, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Kapil Sharma, Ram Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and Rupali Ganguly. Every episode of daily soaps has record viewership, which makes the multifaceted television sector very successful and well-paid.

Popular and iconic television shows like Naagin franchise, Anupamaa, YRKKH, and so on have been on for more than ten years because they are cherished and loved by their viewers. The pay for television performers is linked, with their on-screen success alongside the popularity of their programs. Some of these TV actors receive humongous pay per episode.

Let’s take a look at the three highest paid actors in Indian TV right now: