From Tejasswi Prakash To Rupali Ganguly: Meet The Three Highest Paid TV Stars
Image: Rupali Ganguly, Tejasswi Prakash, Rubina Dilaik / Instagram
Just like the megalomaniac Bollywood industry has given us so many actors. Today, even the Indian television industry is just as big as B-town. Once upon a time, the Indian TV industry, was known as regressive. But today, things changed drastically. Indian TV industry also known as ITV, is no more called out for traditional and regressive content on screens.
Stars from the small screen often gain a fanbase on social media platforms, which is as big as those of Bollywood actors. Some of these well-renowned television divas include big names like Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Tejasswi Prakash, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Kapil Sharma, Ram Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and Rupali Ganguly. Every episode of daily soaps has record viewership, which makes the multifaceted television sector very successful and well-paid.
Popular and iconic television shows like Naagin franchise, Anupamaa, YRKKH, and so on have been on for more than ten years because they are cherished and loved by their viewers. The pay for television performers is linked, with their on-screen success alongside the popularity of their programs. Some of these TV actors receive humongous pay per episode.
Let’s take a look at the three highest paid actors in Indian TV right now:
Image: Tejasswi Prakash / Instagram
1. Tejasswi Prakash:
Tejasswi currently ranks among the highest paid television actresses, and is at the top in terms of TRP ranking. She portrays the main character in season 6 of the Colors TV drama Naagin. When Prakash competed on Bigg Boss 15, she reportedly made Rs 10 lakh for each week spent in the house. The actor receives Rs 2 lakh per episode in Naagin according to reports. Her total annual income is more than Rs 40 lakh.
Image: Rubina Dilaik / Instagram
2. Rubina Dilaik:
One of the highest paid actresses on Hindi TV is Rubina Dilaik. She is a participant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 right now. The actress drives pricey vehicles and maintains a lavish home in Mumbai. According to sources, she earned between Rs 20 and Rs 25 lakh per month as a Bigg Boss contestant, charging Rs 5 lakh in each week. Her brand endorsement payment falls within this bracket as well.
Image: Rupali Ganguly / Instagram
3. Rupali Ganguly:
Rupali Ganguly has indeed become the highest paid television actress in 2022. According to reports in a reputed entertainment magazine, Rupali's pay increased from Rs 1.5 lakh to 3 lakh per episode. Interestingly, if we calculate her salary based on the number of episodes airing each month, it would range from Rs 75,000 to one million. In addition, the actor has made appearances on Ravivar with Star Parivaar, and is also doing brand endorsements. Rupali is one of favourite actors on television, having played roles loved by the viewers, ranging from Anupamaa (in Anupamaa) to Monisha (Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai).
