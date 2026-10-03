People usually think about chicken or mutton when they hear the word biryani. You can actually make incredibly tasty biryani using vegetables. Brinjal, mushroom, cauliflower, beetroot, and soya chunks carry their own unique flavours and textures.

You should not cook all vegetables the same way. You can make a fantastic biryani if you adjust the spices and cooking methods to suit each specific vegetable.

You must try these five biryani recipes if you are a vegetarian or if you just want to look beyond the usual vegetable biryani.

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