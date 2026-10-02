We all know about Mahishasur, but the Goddess actually got her name after killing Durgamasur. What is the real story behind this? And what do the letters D, U, R, G, and A really mean? Read the untold story from the Puranas.

We all know the famous story of Mahishasur Vadh. But did you know this? Long before Mahishasur, the Goddess killed another dangerous demon. She got the name 'Durga' from that very battle.

Who exactly was Durgamasur?

The Puranas tell us a fascinating story. Durgamasur did severe penance to please Lord Brahma. He asked for a unique boon. He wanted control over all four Vedas. Brahma granted his wish. The demon immediately stole the Vedas and hid them deep inside the netherworld. The sages forgot all their Vedic mantras because the Vedas were gone. All yagnas stopped completely. The gods stopped getting their offerings and became very weak. A terrible drought hit the world for a hundred years. Humans and animals started dying of hunger. A massive crisis took over heaven, earth, and the netherworld.

The helpless gods then went to Adi Parashakti for help. The Goddess heard the cries of her devotees. Tears started rolling down her eyes. A hundred eyes appeared from those tears. People started calling her Shatakshi because of this. She then produced fresh greens, vegetables, and fruits from her own body. She fed the starving world and saved everyone. She got the name Shakambhari after this miracle.

A fierce battle then started between the Goddess and Durgamasur. The Goddess fought hard and finally pierced his chest with her trident. She killed the demon on the spot. She saved the entire universe from this extreme crisis or 'Durgati'. The gods happily named her 'Durga' to honor this victory.

What do the letters in the name 'Durga' mean?

The Devi Bhagavata Purana and Tantra texts explain this beautifully. Every single letter in the name 'Durga' stands for a specific cosmic power:

- D stands for Daityanash: This means the destruction of demons. She destroys all evil forces.

- U stands for Utpatnash: This means the removal of obstacles. She clears all hurdles from a devotee's life.

- R stands for Rognash: This means the cure of diseases. She frees us from physical and mental illnesses.

- G stands for Paapnash: This means the destruction of sins. She washes away all the sins of her devotees.

- A stands for Bhay and Shatru Nash: This means the end of fear and enemies. She protects us from all negative energies.

Experts share another interesting meaning. The word 'Durg' means a fort that nobody can conquer. The Goddess is invincible just like a strong fort. That is why we call her Durga. She is our true Durgatinashini. She rescues us from all the miseries and hardships of life.