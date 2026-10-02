If your trainers say they can be washed in a machine, this easy method will help you clean them safely.

Check the care directions that came with the item. This is the first and most important step.

Some canvas and synthetic trainers can be washed in a gentle cycle, but shoes made of suede, leather or other delicate materials usually need to be cleaned in a different way.

Even if the care sticker says not to wash the shoes in the washing machine, don't do it just because they look strong enough.

Step 2: Prepare Your Sneakers Before Washing

By getting ready ahead of time, you can make the cleaning process safer and more effective.

First, take off the shoelaces and insoles if they can be taken off. Outside, shake or brush the shoes to get rid of dust, sand, and mud that are sticking to them. Getting rid of this surface dirt first stops it from spreading to other parts of the washer.

You can clean the laces separately, and most detachable insoles can be wiped down according to the care directions that came with them. To get rid of really grimy feet, use a soft brush before putting the shoes in the machine.