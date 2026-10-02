How To Wash Sneakers In A Washing Machine Without Damaging Them?
Washing your sneakers in a machine can restore their fresh look, but it requires careful preparation to avoid ruining them. Always check care instructions, remove laces and loose dirt, use a gentle cold-water cycle, and let them air-dry completely.
How To Wash Sneakers In A Washing Machine Without Damaging Them?
Sneakers lose their new look very quickly. If you wear the same pair of shoes often, dust, mud, spots, and other dirt will start to build up on the fabric and feet. A wet cloth may help remove light dirt from the surface of your shoes, but shoes that are really dirty usually need a deeper clean.
There are a few things you should check though before you throw your favourite trainers right into the washer. Some shoe styles can't be washed in a machine, and drying them at the wrong temperature or with the wrong method could ruin the material, shape, or glue.
Step 1: See If You Can Wash Your Sneakers
If your trainers say they can be washed in a machine, this easy method will help you clean them safely.
Check the care directions that came with the item. This is the first and most important step.
Some canvas and synthetic trainers can be washed in a gentle cycle, but shoes made of suede, leather or other delicate materials usually need to be cleaned in a different way.
Even if the care sticker says not to wash the shoes in the washing machine, don't do it just because they look strong enough.
Step 2: Prepare Your Sneakers Before Washing
By getting ready ahead of time, you can make the cleaning process safer and more effective.
First, take off the shoelaces and insoles if they can be taken off. Outside, shake or brush the shoes to get rid of dust, sand, and mud that are sticking to them. Getting rid of this surface dirt first stops it from spreading to other parts of the washer.
You can clean the laces separately, and most detachable insoles can be wiped down according to the care directions that came with them. To get rid of really grimy feet, use a soft brush before putting the shoes in the machine.
Step 3: Pick A Setting For Gentle Wash
Put your shoes in the washing machine when they are ready. Do not use hot or rough water. Instead, use a gentle or delicate cycle with cold water. Most of the time, a gentle cleanser is better than a harsh one.
Do not put too much on the machine. While the manufacturer's care guidelines should always be followed, washing the shoes with a few soft towels can help lessen the effect of the shoes tumbling around in the drum.
The goal is to clean the trainers without using too much heat or rubbing them too much.
Step 4: Let the Sneakers Air-Dry
It is just as important to dry as it is to wash. You shouldn't put trainers in the dryer unless the maker of the shoes says it's okay to do so. High heat can change the shape of the shoe and some materials, like glues and sealants.
Instead, let the shoes dry freely in the open air at room temperature. Loosely stuff them with clean paper towels to help them soak up water and keep their shape while they dry.
Keep them away from direct heat and let them dry completely before putting them back on.
Other Important Things To Remember
Although it might be practical, not all pairs of shoes can be washed in a machine. Cleaning expensive, fragile, or speciality shoes by hand or using the manufacturer's specified procedure may be preferable.
A more regulated method is usually to clean your hands with a soft brush, light soap, and a little water if you're not sure.
Additionally, steer clear of vigorous cleaning cycles and really hot water. These may overstress the materials and structure of shoes.
Cleaning regular trainers may be made simpler with a washing machine, but only if the shoes are made to withstand it. Examine the care instructions first, clean the shoes of any loose dirt or removable parts, use a mild cold water cycle, and allow them to air dry.
A pair of worn-out trainers may receive a much-needed makeover without requiring expensive shoe replacements if the proper safety measures are taken.
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