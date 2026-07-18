Who Is Aniqa Jamal Iqbal? Meet Pakistan's First-Ever Miss World Contestant in 73 Years
For the first time in 73 years, Pakistan is officially sending a contestant to the Miss World pageant, and it's a huge deal! Here's everything you need to know about the young woman who is making history.
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Pakistan at the Miss World Pageant
After 73 long years, Pakistan is finally joining the Miss World pageant. The country has officially crowned 24-year-old Anika Jamal as Miss World Pakistan 2026. She will now represent Pakistan at the upcoming competition in Vietnam.
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Who is Anika Jamal?
Anika Jamal is not new to the international stage. She has already represented Pakistan in pageants like Miss Earth, Miss Global, Miss Cosmo, Miss Eco International, and Miss Aura International. While competing, she is also doing her Master's in Accounting and Auditing. She even won four awards at the Miss Freedom of the World pageant in Kosovo.
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What is Anika's Mission?
For Anika, the Miss World platform is more than just a beauty contest. She says her main goal is to use this stage to create awareness and gather support for thalassemia patients back home in Pakistan.
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Praise from Women
Anika's participation is a moment of immense pride for women across Pakistan. Sonia Ahmed, who heads the Miss Pakistan World Organization, called it a 'historic moment' for the country. She added that this is a huge opportunity to show the world the talent of Pakistani women.
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Possibility of Controversy?
Anika's journey won't be easy. In an Islamic nation like Pakistan, modelling is a tough career for women. Fashion events like this often face strong opposition from right-wing groups. By participating, Anika might face anger from Islamic extremists.
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