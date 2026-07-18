Wondering what to eat for a healthy dinner? Here’s a quick guide to the best foods to include in your night meal, what to avoid, and expert tips to keep your diet balanced, light, and nutritious for better health and overall wellbeing.

Your dinner isn't just about filling your stomach; it's crucial for your overall health and a good night's sleep. Experts say you should always go for a light, nutritious, and easy-to-digest meal at night. Eating very oily, spicy, or heavy food can lead to indigestion, acidity, and can seriously mess with your sleep.

So, what should a healthy dinner plate look like? You can have a small portion of rice or atta roti, with some dal and green vegetables. Boiled or grilled fish and chicken are also great options. If you're a vegetarian, you can opt for paneer, soya chunks, or other dal-based proteins. Adding a simple salad with cucumber, tomatoes, carrots, or other seasonal veggies is a fantastic way to boost the meal's nutritional value.

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According to experts, it's best to have your dinner at least two to three hours before you go to bed. A short, light walk after your meal can also help with digestion. At the same time, it's a good idea to stay away from sweets, soft drinks, too much caffeine, and junk food at night.

But remember, everyone's body is different. If you have any long-term health issues like diabetes, or problems with your kidney or liver, it's always best to talk to a doctor or a nutritionist. They can help you create a diet plan that's perfect for you.

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