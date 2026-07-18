A massive 400-year-old cannon, weighing 3,500 kg, has been stolen from the Narwar Fort in Madhya Pradesh. An armed gang reportedly held security guards hostage to pull off this audacious heist. The cannon is made of 'Ashta Dhatu', and police are clueless about the motive or the culprits.

In a shocking incident, a 400-year-old cannon weighing a massive 3,500 kg was stolen from the famous Narwar Fort in Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of July 16. To carry out this unbelievable theft, an armed gang reportedly held the fort's security guards hostage.

The cannon was one of 14 historic pieces displayed at the fort's Kachari complex. It's still not clear if the thieves were after the rare metals used to make the cannon or if it was for the illegal international antiques trade. Two days on, the police are still struggling to find any leads.

A Daring Night-Time Heist

Authorities are completely baffled as to how the gang managed to move the 3,500 kg (3.5-tonne) Scindia-era cannon from the fort, which sits at a height of nearly 3,000 feet, down to the road. On the morning of July 16, a group of 25 to 30 armed men entered the fort and stole the cannon from the open Kachari (court) complex. They first threatened the security guards, warning they would be killed if they resisted.

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The gang held the guards hostage while they carried out the theft. It is believed they wrapped the cannon in thick materials and then rolled it down the hill using a special mechanism. From there, they used a crane to load it onto a large truck.

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Preparations for the Theft

Police believe the thieves had been planning this for days. Apparently, there were warning signs of a possible theft at the fort about 12 days before the incident. Suspicious activity was noticed around the fort, but no one took it seriously. Balkishan, a security guard on duty that day, said the attackers had modern weapons while the guards only had wooden sticks. Reports also mention that the fort had no lighting at night, and even torches were not available.

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The Cannon's Historical Importance

The stolen cannon isn't just a piece of metal. It was made in the 16th century and is a significant historical artifact. Its intricate carvings, historical markings, and rarity make it incredibly valuable. It was made using the ancient 'Ashta Dhatu' (eight metals) technique. A piece like this is worth crores on the illegal international antiques market. Police are now investigating if the theft is linked to any network involved in smuggling antiquities.