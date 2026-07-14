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Fenugreek paste

First, soak some fenugreek (methi) seeds and grind them into a paste. Use a mascara brush to apply this paste to your eyebrows three times a week. Fenugreek contains 'nicotinic salt', which really helps your eyebrows grow thick. Just remember to do a patch test first and be careful not to get any in your eyes. For the best results, you need to be patient and follow these tips regularly for at least 3 to 6 months.