Dreaming Of Thick Eyebrows? Try These Easy Home Remedies That Actually Work!
Are thin eyebrows and eyelashes making you feel less confident? Don't worry, we've got you covered. You can get naturally dark and thick eyebrows using simple ingredients right from your kitchen. Check out these easy tips!
Simple tips for thick eyebrows
Massage with castor oil
Before you sleep at night, take a little castor oil on your fingers. Gently massage it on your eyebrows for two to three minutes. This simple step keeps the skin moisturised and boosts blood flow to the hair roots. It's a great way to help your eyebrows stay healthy and grow well.
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Aloe vera gel
Coconut oil
Take half a cup of coconut oil. Add three spoons of fenugreek (methi) powder to it and heat the mix for 10 minutes. After that, strain the oil and store it. Applying this mixture to your eyebrows before bed will help them grow faster.
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Fenugreek paste
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