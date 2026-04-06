Trisha Krishnan: Says 'Love Isn't Everything', Fans Confused By Her Next Line!
People are wondering if Trisha is hitting back at her critics with these posts. Her fans, though, are loving this mature and calm side of her, calling her a 'seasoned actress'.
17
Image Credit : Instagram
Trisha Krishnan: Says 'Love Isn't Everything', Fans Confused By Her Next Line!
South India's 'evergreen' actress Trisha Krishnan has won millions of hearts over her 22-year career with her stunning looks and acting.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
27
Image Credit : Instagram
Trisha Sparks Buzz with Mysterious Posts
Trisha has seen huge success in Tamil and Telugu films. Even at 42, she is one of the busiest actresses in the South. But this time, she's in the news for her mysterious social media posts that have caught everyone's attention.
37
Image Credit : Instagram
Trisha’s Instagram Quote on Love Goes Viral
Trisha recently shared a line on her Instagram story that's creating a huge buzz. She wrote, "Love is not everything, and yet everything is meaningless without love," and even called it a 'Fact'.
47
Image Credit : Instagram
Trisha’s Rare Love Post Sparks Viral Fan Reactions
Trisha is usually very private about her personal life. So, when she suddenly shared such a deep and mysterious line about love, it left fans with hundreds of questions. The post went viral instantly on social media.
57
Image Credit : Instagram
Also Shares Thoughtful Post on Peace and Silence
Trisha's series of posts didn't stop there. She also shared a message about the importance of peace and silence. She posted a quote that meant, "Stay calm and don’t waste your breath trying to convince someone who prefers to be ignorant." This suggests that mental peace is better than pointless arguments.
67
Image Credit : Instagram
Trisha’s Film Career Soars with Big Projects and Multi-Lingual Releases
While her personal thoughts are making news, Trisha's film career is also on a roll. She was recently shooting for Kamal Haasan's much-awaited film 'Thug Life'. She also has several big-budget, multi-lingual films in her kitty, including 'Ram' with Mohanlal and 'Vishwambhara' with Megastar Chiranjeevi.
77
Image Credit : Instagram
Trisha’s Mysterious Posts Reveal Fresh Outlook on Life
Overall, Trisha's new thoughts and mysterious posts seem to show a fresh outlook on life. These life lessons, shared amidst her busy schedule, have definitely made her fans even more curious.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos