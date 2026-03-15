Later, it was rumoured that Vijay made this bold move to make his relationship with Trisha official, amidst the chaos created by Sangeetha's divorce petition. It was also speculated that the actor-politician would soon marry his Leo co-star, once he legally parts ways with his estranged wife.

Meanwhile, a recent action by Trisha's mother, Uma Krishnan, has prompted fans to believe that the rumours about her wedding plans with Vijay are indeed true.