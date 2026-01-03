Ancient and Roman Era: Switzerland was originally inhabited by Celtic tribes, notably the Helvetii, before being conquered by the Romans in the 1st century BC.

Formation of the Swiss Confederacy (1291): The cantons of Uri, Schwyz, and Unterwalden formed a defensive alliance against Habsburg control, laying the foundation for Swiss unity and self-rule.

Expansion and Reformation: By the 16th century, the confederacy expanded to 13 cantons, with the Protestant Reformation causing internal divisions while strengthening a shared Swiss identity.

Independence and Neutrality: Switzerland’s independence was formally recognised in 1648, and its permanent neutrality was established after the Congress of Vienna in 1815.

Modern Federal State (1848–Present): Following a brief civil war, Switzerland adopted its federal constitution in 1848, remained neutral through both World Wars, joined the UN in 2002, and continues to thrive as a stable, prosperous democracy.