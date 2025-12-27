- Home
- Lifestyle
- Travel Diaries | Dubai: City of Skyscrapers, Desert Adventures, Luxury Experiences, Spectacular New Year Celebrations
Travel Diaries | Dubai: City of Skyscrapers, Desert Adventures, Luxury Experiences, Spectacular New Year Celebrations
Explore Dubai with this complete travel guide for Indian travellers: top attractions, desert adventures, luxury experiences, shopping, New Year celebrations, visa tips, best time to visit and essential travel advice.
A City Where Tradition Meets Modern Luxury
Dubai, one of the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is a dazzling blend of futuristic ambition, rich Arabian heritage and luxury experiences. From record-breaking skyscrapers and golden deserts to vibrant souks and world-class entertainment, Dubai has emerged as one of the world’s most sought-after travel destinations.
For Indian travellers, Dubai feels both exotic and familiar, thanks to strong cultural ties, a large Indian diaspora, excellent connectivity and Indian cuisine available across the city. Whether travelling for leisure, shopping, adventure or celebrations such as New Year, Dubai promises an unforgettable experience.
Brief History of Dubai
Early Settlement: Originated as a small fishing and pearl-diving community of the Bani Yas tribe.
Trade Hub: Strategic location on the Persian Gulf helped Dubai grow as a key trading and re-export centre linking India, Persia and the Middle East.
British Era: Came under British protection in the 19th century, ensuring maritime security and stable trade.
Oil Discovery (1966): Transformed Dubai’s economy and enabled rapid infrastructure development.
UAE Formation (1971): Dubai became a founding member of the United Arab Emirates.
Modern Growth: Shifted focus from oil to tourism, trade, aviation and finance, shaping Dubai into a global city.
Top Places To Visit In Dubai
Burj Khalifa: The world’s tallest building, offering panoramic city views from observation decks on the 124th, 125th and 148th floors.
Dubai Mall: One of the world’s largest shopping destinations, home to luxury brands, the Dubai Aquarium, VR Park and a wide range of dining options.
Palm Jumeirah: A spectacular man-made island shaped like a palm tree, featuring luxury resorts including Atlantis The Palm.
Burj Al Arab: Often referred to as the world’s only seven-star hotel, this sail-shaped landmark is one of Dubai’s most iconic structures.
Dubai Marina: A lively waterfront district lined with skyscrapers, restaurants, cafés, cruises and a vibrant nightlife scene.
Desert Safari: A must-do experience featuring dune bashing, camel rides, sandboarding and traditional cultural performances.
Al Fahidi Historical District: Offers a glimpse into old Dubai with preserved wind-tower houses, museums and art cafés.
Gold and Spice Souks: Located in Deira, these traditional markets provide an authentic shopping experience with gold jewellery, spices and local goods.
Things To Do In Dubai
Desert Safari and Dune Bashing: Experience thrilling rides across sand dunes, along with camel rides, sandboarding and cultural shows.
Skydiving Over Palm Jumeirah: One of the world’s most iconic skydiving experiences, offering aerial views of Dubai’s skyline and coastline.
Dhow Cruise With Dinner: Enjoy a traditional wooden dhow cruise with dinner at Dubai Creek or Dubai Marina.
Shopping at Malls and Souks: From luxury brands at Dubai Mall to bargain hunting at traditional souks in Deira.
Theme Parks and Attractions: Visit popular destinations such as IMG Worlds of Adventure for family-friendly entertainment.
Water Parks: Cool off at Aquaventure Waterpark and Wild Wadi, both offering world-class rides and attractions.
Global Village: A seasonal attraction showcasing international cultures, food stalls, shopping and live performances.
AURA Skypool: Experience the world’s highest 360-degree infinity pool with stunning views of the city.
Dubai Miracle Garden: Explore the world’s largest natural flower garden, featuring stunning floral installations.
Dubai Frame: A unique architectural landmark offering panoramic views of old and new Dubai.
Best Time To Visit Dubai
- November to March: The best time to visit, with pleasant weather ranging between 15°C and 30°C, ideal for sightseeing, outdoor activities and festivals.
- April to October: Extremely hot months, but travellers can benefit from lower hotel rates and enjoy indoor attractions.
How Indians Can Travel?
Visa
- Indian passport holders are eligible for a 14-day visa on arrival if they have a valid US visa, UK residence permit or EU residence visa.
- Other travellers can apply for a tourist visa through airlines, authorised travel agents or UAE-based sponsors.
Flights
- Dubai is well-connected with direct flights from major Indian cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad.
Currency Exchange and SIM Cards And Internet
Currency Exchange
- Currency: UAE Dirham (AED)
- Exchange Rate: 1 AED ≈ ₹22–23 (approximate)
- Currency exchange facilities are available at airports, exchange centres, banks and shopping malls.
- Forex cards and international debit and credit cards are widely accepted.
SIM Cards And Internet
- Tourist SIM cards are available at Dubai International Airport.
- Major service providers include Etisalat, Du and Virgin Mobile.
- Free Wi-Fi is widely available in malls, metro stations and hotels.
Getting Around Dubai
- Dubai Metro: Clean, efficient and affordable.
- Buses and Trams: Well-connected public transport network.
- Taxis: Easily available and reasonably priced.
- Ride-hailing Apps: Uber and Careem operate across the city.
- NOL Card: An essential travel card for using public transport
Travel Tips For Dubai
- Dress modestly in public places.
- Alcohol consumption is permitted only in licensed venues.
- Respect local laws, customs and cultural traditions.
- Avoid public displays of affection.
- Always carry a copy of your passport and visa.
Where To Stay?
Luxury: High-end hotels and resorts in Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Beach.
Mid-range: Comfortable, well-located hotels in Dubai Marina, JLT and Al Barsha.
Budget: Affordable stays in Deira and Bur Dubai, close to markets and transport.
Serviced Apartments: Ideal for families and longer stays, offering more space and flexibility.
What To Eat?
Shawarma: A popular street food made with spiced meat wrapped in flatbread.
Al Harees: A traditional Emirati dish made with wheat and slow-cooked meat.
Machboos: Fragrant spiced rice served with meat or seafood.
Luqaimat: Sweet dumplings drizzled with date syrup, often enjoyed as dessert.
Seafood: Freshly grilled fish and prawns, especially in coastal areas.
Indian Cuisine: Widely available, ranging from North Indian curries to South Indian meals and street-style snacks.
New Year In Dubai
Dubai is world-famous for its spectacular New Year’s Eve celebrations. Fireworks at the Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah and Atlantis attract millions of visitors each year. Luxury parties, cruises, concerts and beach events make New Year in Dubai a truly unforgettable experience.
Advance bookings for hotels, events and restaurants are essential due to high demand during this period.
Why Dubai Should Be On Your Travel List?
Dubai offers experiences for every kind of traveller, from luxury seekers and adventure lovers to families, shoppers and culture enthusiasts. Known for its safety, cleanliness and world-class infrastructure, the city is especially welcoming for Indian travellers, with excellent connectivity and familiar cuisine widely available.
Blending modern skyscrapers with rich cultural heritage and vast desert landscapes, Dubai is not just a city but an experience that stays with travellers long after they return home.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.