Image Credit : @visitdubai/X

Dubai, one of the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is a dazzling blend of futuristic ambition, rich Arabian heritage and luxury experiences. From record-breaking skyscrapers and golden deserts to vibrant souks and world-class entertainment, Dubai has emerged as one of the world’s most sought-after travel destinations.

For Indian travellers, Dubai feels both exotic and familiar, thanks to strong cultural ties, a large Indian diaspora, excellent connectivity and Indian cuisine available across the city. Whether travelling for leisure, shopping, adventure or celebrations such as New Year, Dubai promises an unforgettable experience.