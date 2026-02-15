Maha Shivratri, the “Great Night of Lord Shiva,” is celebrated across India with devotion, fasting, and night-long rituals, attracting pilgrims and travelers from all over.

From the sacred Jyotirlingas in Varanasi, Ujjain, and Kedarnath to the vibrant temple towns of Tamil Nadu, the coastal charm of Murudeshwar in Karnataka, and the cultural richness of Kerala’s Vaikom and Ettumanoor temples, each destination offers a unique blend of spirituality, stunning architecture, and local traditions.

More than just a festival of worship, Maha Shivratri is an opportunity to experience India’s diverse cultural heritage and witness mesmerizing all-night celebrations honoring Lord Shiva.