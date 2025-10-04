- Home
- Lifestyle
- Travel Diaries | Varanasi: Journey Through Ancient City, Mysteries of the Ghats, Sacred Temples and Local Flavours
Travel Diaries | Varanasi: Journey Through Ancient City, Mysteries of the Ghats, Sacred Temples and Local Flavours
Explore Varanasi, the ancient city on the Ganges, known for sacred ghats, historic temples, vibrant streets, local flavours, festivals like Dev Deepavali, street food, and must-visit attractions.
Varanasi – The Spiritual Heart Of India
Varanasi, also called Kashi or Banaras, is revered as the spiritual heart of India and one of the oldest living cities in the world. Nestled on the banks of the sacred Ganga, it is believed to be founded by Lord Shiva and is a place where life, death, and eternity coexist.
The city’s ghats, with their rituals, cremations, and evening Ganga Aarti, create a divine atmosphere that draws pilgrims, saints, and travellers from across the globe. Beyond its religious significance, Varanasi is also a center of art, music, philosophy, and culture, making it a destination that offers both spiritual awakening and timeless cultural experiences.
History Of Varanasi
Varanasi is regarded as one of the world’s oldest continually inhabited cities with roots tracing back over 3,000 years. Over centuries, Varanasi flourished under various dynasties, saw Mughal patronage in temple construction, and later came under British rule in 1775.
The city also holds significance for Buddhism, with Sarnath nearby being the site of Buddha’s first sermon, and for the Bhakti movement, with saints like Kabir, Ravidas, and Tulsidas shaping its spiritual legacy.
Renowned for its ghats, temples, silk weaving, classical music, and educational institutions like Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi remains a vibrant blend of spirituality, culture, and tradition that continues to inspire people worldwide.
Top Places to Visit
- Kashi Vishwanath Temple – Dedicated to Lord Shiva, also known as the Golden Temple.
- Dashashwamedh Ghat and Assi Ghat – Explore the vibrant ghats along the Ganges and witness daily rituals.
- Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat – Evening ceremony with lights, chants, and devotion.
- Sankat Mochan Temple – Famous temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman.
- Bharat Mata Temple (Motherland Temple) – Unique temple inaugurated by Mahatma Gandhi.
- Ramnagar Fort – 18th-century fort showcasing history and local craftsmanship.
- Banaras Hindu University (BHU) – Prestigious educational and cultural institution.
- Alamgir Masjid – Historic mosque built by Aurangzeb.
- Sarnath (Nearby) – Buddhist site where Buddha delivered his first sermon, with Dharm Stupa and museums.
Things To Do In Varanasi
- Take a Sunrise Boat Ride on the Ganges – Experience the city’s ghats and morning rituals in the soft light.
- Attend the Evening Ganga Aarti by Boat – Witness the mesmerising ceremony from the river for a unique perspective.
- Take a Holy Bath in the Ganges – Participate in the sacred ritual of purification at the ghats.
- Explore the Ghats – Walk along ghats like Dashashwamedh, Manikarnika, Harishchandra, and Assi to observe daily life and religious practices.
- Shop for Banarasi Sarees and Handicrafts – Famous silk sarees, carpets, and traditional crafts.
- Stroll Through Old City Lanes – Experience the vibrant culture, bustling streets, and historic architecture.
- Taste Street Food – Enjoy local delicacies like kachori, chaat, lassi, and Malaiyyo (seasonal).
- Attend Cultural Performances – Enjoy classical music, dance, and local festivals.
- Experience Local Art and Workshops – Learn about silk weaving, painting, and traditional crafts.
Best Time To Visit
- October to March: Pleasant weather ideal for sightseeing.
- November: Experience Dev Deepavali, when ghats are lit with thousands of diyas.
- Avoid May–June : Extremely hot with temperatures above 40°C.
How To Reach?
By Air: Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport connects to Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and other major cities.
By Train: Varanasi Junction and Manduadih have excellent connectivity across India.
By Road: Well-connected highways from Lucknow, Prayagraj, Patna, and other nearby cities.
Where To Stay?
- Luxury: High-end hotels and resorts offering premium amenities and riverside views.
- Mid-Range: Comfortable hotels with good facilities and easy access to the ghats.
- Budget: Guesthouses, hostels, and simple accommodations near the ghats for a traditional experience.
What To Eat?
- Kachori-Sabzi – Spicy stuffed fried pastry served with potato curry.
- Malaiyyo – Seasonal winter dessert made of frothy milk cream.
- Paan – Betel leaf preparation, a famous local specialty.
- Tamatar Chaat – Tangy and spicy tomato-based street snack.
- Palak Patte Ki Chaat – Crispy spinach leaf chaat with flavorful spices.
- Jalebi – Sweet, crispy, syrupy dessert loved by locals and tourists.
- Lassi – Refreshing yogurt-based drink, often topped with cream.
Dev Deepavali Festival In Varanasi
Dev Deepavali, also called Dev Diwali, is a Hindu festival celebrated on the full moon of Kartik month, occurring 15 days after the main Diwali. The festival commemorates Lord Shiva’s victory over the demon Tripurasura and is observed mainly in Varanasi.
On this day, the ghats of the Ganges are illuminated with millions of diyas, creating a breathtaking spectacle that symbolises light overcoming darkness and the descent of gods. Devotees perform rituals, offer prayers, and participate in cultural programs, making the city come alive with devotion and festivity. The evening Ganga Aarti during Dev Deepavali is especially mesmerizing, drawing pilgrims and tourists alike.
In 2025, Dev Deepavali will be celebrated on November 5, offering an ideal time to witness the spiritual and cultural essence of Varanasi.
Why Varanasi Should Be On Your Travel List?
Varanasi is much more than just a city; it is a living tapestry of spirituality, culture, and history. From the sacred ghats of the Ganges and ancient temples to vibrant streets full of colours, music, and flavours, the city offers a truly unique glimpse into India’s timeless traditions.
Whether you come to witness the mesmerizing Ganga Aarti, take a holy bath in the river, explore historic landmarks, or savour local cuisine and festivals like Dev Deepavali, Varanasi leaves an unforgettable impression on every visitor. It is a place where the divine, the cultural, and everyday life merge seamlessly, making it a must-visit destination in India.