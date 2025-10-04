Image Credit : @@incredibleindia/X

Varanasi, also called Kashi or Banaras, is revered as the spiritual heart of India and one of the oldest living cities in the world. Nestled on the banks of the sacred Ganga, it is believed to be founded by Lord Shiva and is a place where life, death, and eternity coexist.

The city’s ghats, with their rituals, cremations, and evening Ganga Aarti, create a divine atmosphere that draws pilgrims, saints, and travellers from across the globe. Beyond its religious significance, Varanasi is also a center of art, music, philosophy, and culture, making it a destination that offers both spiritual awakening and timeless cultural experiences.