Ancient Period: While Puducherry is best known for its colonial past, the region was connected to maritime trade, including with the Romans, as early as the 1st century AD.

Arrival of Europeans: The Portuguese were the first Europeans to arrive, but it was the French who transformed the area from a small fishing village into a thriving town after 1673.

French Rule (1674–1954): Founded by François Martin, the French East India Company established a strong base in Puducherry. The town was briefly held by the Dutch from 1693 to 1699 and occupied by the British from 1760 to 1763.

Colonial Conflicts: During the 18th century, Puducherry became a focal point in the Anglo-French conflicts, also known as the Carnatic Wars, with the British frequently capturing the town before returning it under various treaties.

Integration with India: On November 1, 1954, France transferred its settlements, including Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam, to the Indian Union in a de facto merger. This merger was officially ratified in 1963.