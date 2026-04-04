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Travel Diaries | Snack Tourism: Why Supermarkets Are the New Travel Landmarks Worldwide
Snack tourism is redefining travel as supermarkets emerge as cultural hotspots worldwide. From Japan to the UK, travellers are exploring everyday food culture through packaged snacks, making retail spaces a new way to experience local flavours.
Supermarkets Redefine Travel Through Everyday Food Experiences
Travel today is no longer limited to ticking off famous landmarks or dining at popular restaurants. A growing trend called snack tourism is redefining how people explore the world.
Travellers are now stepping into supermarkets and convenience stores to discover what locals actually eat every day. These spaces offer an authentic and unfiltered look into a country’s food culture, from ready-to-eat meals to innovative packaged snacks.
In many ways, supermarket aisles are becoming cultural experiences in themselves, offering flavours, trends, and traditions all under one roof.
Japan – Convenience Meets Creativity
Japan’s convenience store culture is unmatched. Stores like 7-Eleven and Lawson are renowned for their high-quality ready meals and unique snacks.
What to try: Onigiri, matcha desserts, seasonal KitKats
South Korea – Trendy and Viral Snacks
South Korea’s supermarkets are known for their colourful and innovative snack options. Chains like CU and GS25 are hotspots for viral food trends.
What to try: Honey butter chips, instant ramen, banana milk
United States – Global Variety Under One Roof
In the United States, supermarkets reflect a mix of cultures and food preferences. Stores such as Trader Joe's and Whole Foods Market offer everything from organic snacks to indulgent treats.
What to try: Gourmet cookies, flavoured nuts, protein snacks, Chips, Crackers
United Kingdom – Classic Meets Modern
Supermarkets in the United Kingdom combine traditional favourites with modern convenience foods. Tesco and Marks & Spencer are popular stops for travellers.
What to try: Shortbread, crisps, meal deal snacks, prawn cocktail crisps, Scampi Fries, Frazzles, and Twiglets
Thailand – Bold Flavours and Unique Finds
Thailand offers a vibrant range of packaged snacks known for their bold and distinctive flavours. Chains such as Big C and Lotus's are filled with exciting options that reflect the country’s dynamic food culture.
What to try: Spicy chips, dried fruits, coconut snacks
Why It Matters?
Supermarket snack tourism is affordable, accessible, and deeply immersive. It allows travellers to experience everyday food culture rather than curated dining experiences. These stores also make it easy to discover local favourites and take them home as souvenirs.
As travel becomes more experience-driven, supermarkets are evolving into cultural landmarks. The next time you travel, step into a supermarket. You may discover more about a place there than anywhere else.
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