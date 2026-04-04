Travel today is no longer limited to ticking off famous landmarks or dining at popular restaurants. A growing trend called snack tourism is redefining how people explore the world.

Travellers are now stepping into supermarkets and convenience stores to discover what locals actually eat every day. These spaces offer an authentic and unfiltered look into a country’s food culture, from ready-to-eat meals to innovative packaged snacks.

In many ways, supermarket aisles are becoming cultural experiences in themselves, offering flavours, trends, and traditions all under one roof.