Tucked away in the heart of Tamil Nadu, Chettinad is a culturally rich region celebrated for its grand mansions, vibrant traditions, and world-renowned cuisine.

Far removed from the usual tourist bustle, Chettinad offers a distinctive blend of history, architecture, and authentic South Indian hospitality.

Its quiet streets, heritage homes, and warm local culture make it a hidden gem for travellers seeking an immersive and offbeat experience.