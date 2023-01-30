Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Top three latest trends in pet grooming essentially for the winter season

    First Published Jan 30, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    One of the most crucial steps to ensure pets' health during winter is ensuring that your pet gets groomed. Pet grooming can help them survive the cold winters by keeping them warm, healthy, and comfortable.

    Winter is a time of year that can be especially hard on pets. With shorter days, colder temperatures, and less outdoor activity, it is important enough to take extra care of our furry friends during this season. 

    It is also crucial to ensure that pets exercise and have warm nutrition during the chilly months. One of the main steps to ensure pets' health during winter is getting your pet groomed. Pet grooming can help the pet survive the winters by keeping them warm, healthy, and comfortable.

    1. Fur trimming:

    It is a great way to keep your cute and purry pet's coat neat. This winter, opt for a shorter trim that will make your pet stylish and comfortable enough to make him survive the cold months.

    2. Hair Colouring: 

    It is becoming more known and popular among pet owners. Whether you choose a subtle hue or a bold color. It is a great way to give your pet a distinctive look that can aid in making your pet stand out from others in the crowd on the streets and attracts people too.

    3. Spa treatments:

    They are becoming increasingly popular for pets. From mud baths to aromatherapy, a wide range and palette of treatments are available to pamper your pet.

    Pet grooming is the process of cleaning, brushing, and styling your pet's fur, nails, and teeth. It is a way to keep your pet healthy and looking its best. In an interview with a renowned Indian entertainment and lifestyle publication, Raj Kantak, who is the founder of Petzzco, shared, "Pet grooming is becoming increasingly popular as more people have started recognizing the benefits of regular grooming for their pets. It can help to keep your pet’s coat and skin healthy."

