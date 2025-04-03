India News

Maharashtra Weather, Apr 3: Blazing hot and unbearably humid Thursday

Maharashtra Weather on Thursday

Maharashtra will see hot and humid conditions across major cities on Thursday. Regions like Mumbai and Thane will see high humidity. Let’s check more updates.
 

Mumbai

Hot day ahead. Stay hydrated and avoid direct sun exposure.
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel: 42°C

Pune

Extremely hot temperatures in Pune. 
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 38°C
 

Nagpur

Possible thunderstorms in afternoon/evening. 
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 36°C

Thane

Extreme humidity will make it feel hotter.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 43°C

Nashik

Nashik will be warm with dry heat.
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 18°C
Real Feel: 38°C

