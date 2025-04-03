Maharashtra Weather, Apr 3: Blazing hot and unbearably humid Thursday

India News
Maharashtra will see hot and humid conditions across major cities on Thursday. Regions like Mumbai and Thane will see high humidity. Let’s check more updates.
Hot day ahead. Stay hydrated and avoid direct sun exposure.
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel: 42°C
Extremely hot temperatures in Pune.
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Possible thunderstorms in afternoon/evening.
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 36°C
Extreme humidity will make it feel hotter.
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel: 43°C
Nashik will be warm with dry heat.
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 18°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Delhi Weather, April 3: Mercury to reach 38°C, brace for intense heat
Maharashtra Weather, Apr 1: Mercury soars across Mumbai, Pune and more
Delhi Weather Update, April 1: Mercury at 34°C: Hotter days ahead
Maharashtra Weather, March 31: Sunny and scorching conditions on Eid