IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How GT ruined RCB's home match?

Sports
Royal Challengers Bengaluru played their first home match of the IPL 2025, but ended up in a losing side following a 8-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans.
After putting to bat first by GT, RCB was hit by early blows as they lost four wickets of Kohli, Padikkal, Salt, and Patidar for 42 in 6.2 overs.
Jitesh Sharma rescued RCB from a shambolic situation while playing an innings of 33 off 21 balls until his dismissal at 94/5.
Liam Livingstone played an impressive knock of 54 off 40 balls to take the team past the 150-run mark in the 19th over.
Tim David played a crucial knock of 32 off 18 balls to help the side post a total of 169/8 in 20 overs.
GT pacer Mohammed Siraj was quite impressive with his bowling as he picked 3 wickets while conceding just 19 runs against his former team.
Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill was looking in a good touch until he was dismissed for 14 in Gujarat Titans’ run-chase.
Though Sai Sudharsan missed his 3rd fifty on the trot, he continued his impressive run of form as he scored 49 off 36 balls and formed a 75-run stand with Jos Buttler.
Jos the boss was on display as he played an incredible unbeaten innings of 73 off 39 balls at an impressive strike rate of 187.18.
Sherfane Rutherford too made a vital contribution to GT’s run-chase with an innings of 30 off 18 balls and hit a winning six to take the team over the finishing line.
With a win over RCB, Gujarat Titans registered back to back wins of the IPL 2025. Shubman Gill-led entered into this match on the back of their victory against Mumbai Indians.
