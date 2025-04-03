Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 3: Extreme heat alert for major cities; residents advised to stay indoors

Read Full Gallery

Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 3: Extreme heat continues! Get city-specific temperatures and safety tips for Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot. Stay safe!

Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 3: Temperatures continue to soar above 40°C across major cities in Gujarat. Residents are advised to stay hydrated, limit outdoor exposure, and take precautions against the extreme heat. Let’s look at the forecast below.



Ahmedabad

Max Temperature: 42°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel Temperature: 42°C

The heat will be dangerous, with a high risk of heat exhaustion and dehydration. Minimizing outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours is highly recommended. Also read: Summer hydration guide: How much water should you really drink? Surat

Max Temperature: 36°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel Temperature: 38°C

While slightly cooler than Ahmedabad, prolonged exposure to the sun could lead to fatigue and dehydration. Residents are advised to take precautions.

Vadodara

Max Temperature: 40°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel Temperature: 40°C

Vadodara will see intense sunshine throughout the day. The best way to handle the heat is to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day. Also read: Manali to Ladakh: Top 10 summer destinations for upcoming holiday season; Check here Rajkot

Max Temperature: 40°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel Temperature: 41°C

Rajkot will see a high of 40°C and a low of 23°C. Wearing sunglasses, applying sunscreen, and avoiding strenuous outdoor activities are essential for staying safe.

Latest Videos