Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 3: Extreme heat alert for major cities; residents advised to stay indoors

Gujarat Weather Forecast, April 3: Temperatures continue to soar above 40°C across major cities in Gujarat. Residents are advised to stay hydrated, limit outdoor exposure, and take precautions against the extreme heat. Let’s look at the forecast below.
Ahmedabad
Max Temperature: 42°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 42°C
The heat will be dangerous, with a high risk of heat exhaustion and dehydration. Minimizing outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours is highly recommended.
Surat
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
While slightly cooler than Ahmedabad, prolonged exposure to the sun could lead to fatigue and dehydration. Residents are advised to take precautions.
Vadodara
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40°C
Vadodara will see intense sunshine throughout the day. The best way to handle the heat is to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day.
Rajkot
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 41°C
Rajkot will see a high of 40°C and a low of 23°C. Wearing sunglasses, applying sunscreen, and avoiding strenuous outdoor activities are essential for staying safe.