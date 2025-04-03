AP and Telangana Weather, April 3: Sizzling heat with chance of rain in THESE cities; check updates here

Read Full Gallery

AP and Telangana Weather, April 3: Expect heat, humidity, and possible thunderstorms in Hyderabad and Vijayawada. Stay safe and hydrated!

AP and Telangana Weather, April 3: The states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will witness another hot and humid day on Thursday. While most regions will see intense heat and dry conditions, some areas, including Hyderabad and Vijayawada, could get some afternoon thunderstorms and showers. Let’s look at the forecast below.



Hyderabad

Max Temperature: 33°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel Temperature: 39°C

Hyderabad will have partly sunny skies. The city may experience scattered thunderstorms in afternoon. There is some chance of rain, so carrying an umbrella is advisable for those stepping out.

Max Temperature: 31°C

Min Temperature: 27°C

Real Feel Temperature: 37°C

While there is no significant chance of rain, the humidity will be quite high. Those in the city should stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and avoid direct exposure to the sun.

Warangal

Max Temperature: 36°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel Temperature: 38°C

It will be a hot day in Warangal with some cloud cover. Residents should take precautions such as drinking plenty of water and avoiding direct sunlight.

Max Temperature: 38°C

Min Temperature: 26°C

Real Feel Temperature: 43°C

There could be thunderstorms in some areas in the afternoon. It is crucial for residents to stay hydrated, wear loose and light clothing.

