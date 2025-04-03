user
AP and Telangana Weather, April 3: Sizzling heat with chance of rain in THESE cities; check updates here

AP and Telangana Weather, April 3: Expect heat, humidity, and possible thunderstorms in Hyderabad and Vijayawada. Stay safe and hydrated! 

article_image1
Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Apr 3, 2025, 7:05 AM IST

AP and Telangana Weather, April 3: The states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will witness another hot and humid day on Thursday. While most regions will see intense heat and dry conditions, some areas, including Hyderabad and Vijayawada, could get some afternoon thunderstorms and showers. Let’s look at the forecast below. 
 

article_image2

UP Weather

Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
Hyderabad will have partly sunny skies. The city may experience scattered thunderstorms in afternoon. There is some chance of rain, so carrying an umbrella is advisable for those stepping out.

Also read: Summer hydration guide: How much water should you really drink?

Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 31°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
While there is no significant chance of rain, the humidity will be quite high. Those in the city should stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and avoid direct exposure to the sun.


Warangal
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
It will be a hot day in Warangal with some cloud cover. Residents should take precautions such as drinking plenty of water and avoiding direct sunlight.

Also read: Manali to Ladakh: Top 10 summer destinations for upcoming holiday season; Check here

Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Real Feel Temperature: 43°C
There could be thunderstorms in some areas in the afternoon. It is crucial for residents to stay hydrated, wear loose and light clothing.

