Essential Nutritional tips for Elderly Adults: What to Include and Avoid in Your Diet After 50

With increasing age, the nutritional needs of the body start changing. The elderly need more nutrition because with age the body's metabolism slows down, bones start weakening and the risk of diseases like heart disease, diabetes and blood pressure increases. In most cases, this problem is seen after the age of 50. To avoid all these problems, the right diet becomes very important.

Essential Nutritional tips for Elderly Adults:

In such a situation, if you are 50 years of age or more, then make some necessary changes in the diet to stay healthy and energetic. Here is a nutritious diet plan for people after the age of 50. Know in detail about what they should eat and what not.

What to eat after the age of 50?

Green leafy vegetables

Green vegetables like spinach, fenugreek, bathua and mustard provide iron, calcium and fiber to the body, which keeps the bones strong and the digestive system healthy.

Protein rich food

Protein intake is necessary to maintain muscle strength at this age. Pulses, soy, cheese, eggs, fish, chicken and dry fruits are good sources of protein.

Fruits and dry fruits

Apples, bananas, oranges, papaya, pomegranates and blueberries and strawberries provide the body with essential vitamins and antioxidants. Also, almonds, walnuts, figs and raisins are beneficial for the brain and heart.

Calcium and Vitamin D

At this age, bones start becoming weak, to keep them strong, consume milk, curd, cheese, sesame and almonds. One should sit in the sun and eat things rich in Vitamin D.

Fiber-rich diet

Eat oatmeal, oats, brown rice, whole grains and legumes to strengthen the digestive system. Fiber helps to reduce cholesterol in the body and control blood sugar.

Fats beneficial for the heart

To strengthen heart health, eat walnuts and flax seeds. Both of these are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which keeps the heart healthy.

What should not be eaten after the age of 50?

The elderly should not consume too much salt, it can increase blood pressure. At the same time, excessive consumption of sugar can cause diabetes and obesity.

People of this age should avoid processed and junk food. Avoid packaged food, fried food and fast food as they contain more salt, sugar and unhealthy fats.

With increasing age, one should stay away from caffeine and alcohol as excessive consumption of tea, coffee and cold drinks can cause dehydration and insomnia. Alcohol is harmful for the heart and liver.

Excess oil and spicy food can be harmful for the elderly. Too much fried and spicy food can cause digestive problems and acidity.

Wheat flour and white rice increase blood sugar quickly, so eat whole grains and brown rice instead.

