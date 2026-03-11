LPG Alternatives: No Gas Cylinder? No Problem! 5 Ways to Cook at Home
Worried about LPG cylinder shortages and rising prices? Many families are now looking for other ways to cook. Here are some great gadgets and methods to keep your kitchen running smoothly.
Methods to cook without a gas cylinder
With reports of LPG cylinder price hikes and delivery delays, many families are getting anxious. Most city homes depend entirely on LPG for cooking. But when there's a supply cut or a price jump, you need a backup plan. Luckily, there are several useful alternatives to keep the food coming.
Gas cylinder shortage
Experts point out that shifts in the global energy market and political tensions are disrupting fuel supply chains. This has led to reports of cylinder delivery delays in some places. People started booking cylinders in advance, which only increased the waiting period. Even some restaurants and small food businesses have been hit by this.
Induction stove
In this situation, the induction stove is the most popular alternative to LPG. This electric device uses magnetic waves to heat the pan directly, cooking food really fast. It also comes with great safety features, which is why it's already a primary cooking gadget in many homes. It's a solid backup when you're out of gas.
Electric pressure cooker
The electric pressure cooker is now a star player in many modern kitchens. You can easily cook all sorts of dishes like rice, dal, and vegetables. Since it combines pressure cooking and steaming in one gadget, it also cuts down your cooking time. Using one can definitely help reduce your LPG cylinder usage.
Solar cooker
The solar cooker is another great, eco-friendly solution. This method uses sunlight to cook food, so you don't need any fuel at all. It's a fantastic choice for areas that get a lot of sunshine. You can also look into biogas systems, which turn kitchen and farm waste into cooking gas.
Air fryer
Gadgets like air fryers and microwave ovens are also great for reducing your dependency on gas. They are perfect for reheating food, baking, or making quick meals. Experts suggest that instead of relying on just one fuel source, using these alternative cooking methods can help families manage future expenses and make cooking much easier.
