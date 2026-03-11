Chef Vikas Khanna experienced a sentimental Iftar gathering at his New York restaurant, Bungalow, when Zohran Mamdani visited. Khanna shared on Instagram that he first met Mamdani, the son of filmmaker Mira Nair, over two decades ago when he was a struggling chef.

An Iftar gathering in New York recently became a highly sentimental experience for acclaimed chefs Vikas Khanna and Zohran Mamdani. The mayor stopped into Khanna's Manhattan eatery Bungalow to break his fast during Ramadan, which unexpectedly brought up memories from more than two decades ago.

Khanna subsequently recounted the anecdote on Instagram, adding that the two first met when Mamdani was a youngster accompanying his mother, renowned filmmaker Mira Nair.

"I had just survived homelessness, left a very abusive job, and started working at Salaam Bombay restaurant in Tribeca. I loved the name, it was also my favourite film by the iconic Mira Nair. One day, Mira walked in with her very young 8-year-old son, Zohran," Khanna wrote.

Khanna recounted his early years in New York and how the encounter took place when he had just started working at a Tribeca restaurant at a challenging time in his career.

The young boy from that recollection reappeared more than 20 years later, this time as mayor of New York City. Mamdani went to Bungalow to celebrate Iftar. He broke his fast in the customary manner by eating a date before settling in for a feast that Khanna had cooked.

Khanna also recalled on the support he received from Nair during his first years in town. He characterised her as one of the most encouraging people he met after relocating to New York, and he has cooked countless occasions for her over the years.

Cooking with Mamdani after such a long period meant a lot to the chef.

He concluded the card with a special greeting to the mayor: "Thank you, Zohran Mamdani, for enjoying Iftar with us today. Cooking for you was extremely personal 25 years ago, and it feels much more so today."

The post struck a chord with users, drawing a flood of warm responses online. The Instagram post has garnered over 2.1 million views and tons of jovial responses from people.