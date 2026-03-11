Most Religious Country in the World? Surprisingly, It’s Not India
The World’s Most Religious Country Revealed: Ever wondered which country is the most religious in the world? If you're thinking it's India, you're in for a surprise. So, which nation tops the list, and where does India actually stand?
16
Image Credit : ChatGPT
Religion teaches moral values
Religion is a matter of personal choice and belief. It often instills a sense of duty and teaches moral values, guiding people not just in faith but also in serving humanity. Every country has its own religious fabric.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : Getty
A global survey on faith
A recent international survey asked people how religious they consider themselves. The study aimed to understand the role faith plays in their daily lives.
36
Image Credit : ANI
Surprising survey results revealed
The US News & World Report survey gathered opinions from thousands of people globally. You might be surprised to learn that India didn't top the list. Instead, Saudi Arabia emerged as the world's most religious nation.
46
Image Credit : google
So, where does India stand?
Saudi Arabia, with its population of 36 million, tops the list of the 10 most religious countries. Israel came in second, followed by Iran in third place. India secured the fourth position in this global ranking.
56
Image Credit : ChatGPT
India's 'unity in diversity'
India is famous for its 'unity in diversity,' with people from many religions like Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, Jainism, Buddhism, and Sikhism living together. Despite this, it did not rank first on the list of most religious countries.
66
Image Credit : our own
The rest of the top 10 list
The list of the top 10 most religious nations also includes the United Arab Emirates at fifth place, Egypt at sixth, and Qatar at seventh. Jordan, Turkey, and Oman ranked eighth, ninth, and tenth, respectively.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos