Still Sweating After Drinking Water? Try THESE 6 Summer Coolers
Feeling the summer heat? Sometimes, even drinking lots of water doesn't help, and we often just grab the nearest cold drink. But wait! Try these 6 natural foods instead to keep your body cool and fresh all summer long.
Sugarcane juice: An instant energy booster.
Summer heat can make you feel tired and irritable. Your body heats up, and you might even feel a burning sensation while urinating. Sugarcane juice is a perfect natural coolant. It instantly gives you energy, makes you feel full, and helps bring down your body temperature.
Ice apples to fight summer fatigue.
Ice apples, or tadgola as they are known in many parts of India, are packed with vitamins and water. Eating them keeps your body cool and is a great way to beat the tiredness that comes with the summer heat.
Coconut water: Nature's own electrolyte drink.
Coconut water is a natural electrolyte drink that gives your body essential salts and minerals. It cools you down and makes you feel full. The source also suggests soaking sabja seeds in water to reduce body heat. You can drink them plain or add a bit of lemon and honey for better taste.
Buttermilk: The perfect digestive cooler.
Buttermilk contains lactic acid, which is great for digestion. It's a fantastic drink for any season, but it works wonders in summer. For an extra kick and quick digestion, just add a pinch of jeera powder before drinking.
Watermelon: Your go-to fruit for hydration.
Watermelon is made of about 90% water, so it's brilliant for keeping your body hydrated. Try to eat it whenever you can. If it's not very sweet, just chill it in the fridge for a bit. Or, for a tasty twist, sprinkle some salt and pepper on it!
Lemon water for a refreshing Vitamin C kick.
Lemon juice is loaded with Vitamin C. It instantly refreshes you and fights dehydration. It's always a better idea to carry a bottle of homemade lemon water when you go out, instead of buying it from stalls. This summer, choose natural drinks over fizzy ones and try storing water in a clay pot (matka) for naturally cool and healthy water.
