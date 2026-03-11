Amid fears of an LPG shortage in Gorakhpur, hundreds of consumers have been lining up outside gas agencies for the past 10 days. A buyer reported a price hike, while the Congress party accused the BJP government of black marketing.

Consumers Face Hardship Amid LPG Shortage

Amid fears of a disruption over the shortage of LPG gas, the consumers at Gorakhpur have been lined up outside gas agencies since early morning, looking to get a fresh stock of cylinders for their home cooking needs.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

One buyer, Ajay Nishad, stated that this stressful situation has persisted for the past ten days. He noted that approximately 400 to 500 people have lined up outside the gas agencies. "We have been standing in line since 3 a.m. The situation has been like that for 10 days... If people do not arrive on time, many return home without gas. Around 400-500 people are in the line," Nishad told ANI.

Reports of Price Hike

Ajay further noted that he had heard reports of a price hike for LPG cylinders. He mentioned that the cost has reportedly increased by approximately 60 rupees, with consumers now being charged 975 rupees instead of the previous rate of 915 rupees. "Heard in the office that the rates have increased to 60 rupees, instead of 915, we are being charged 975," added Nishad.

Political Backlash and Allegations

Vishwavijay Singh, State Vice President of the Congress party, criticised the BJP while reacting to reports of consumers lining up outside gas stations, alleging that a widespread shortage of gas and that administrative arrangements have completely collapsed, and accused the government of not being able to provide essential facilities to the general public. "In CM's own constituency, there is a shortage of gas. The administrative arrangements have completely collapsed. The Government is unable to provide essential facilities to the general public," Singh told ANI.

He further alleged that domestic LPG cylinders are being sold at inflated prices. "There is black marketing. People are being sold gases at higher rates. The UP government has been unsuccessful in giving gas to everyone," added Singh.

Gas Distributor Denies Shortage

However, Dhananjay Rai, representing Bharat Gas Distribution Management, stated that they are providing gas to consumers accordingly and maintained that there is no issue of a gas shortage. "There is no issue. Checking numbers, we are giving gas to people accordingly," Rai told ANI.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)