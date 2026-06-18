Pocket Speakers: Tiny but Mighty Gadgets That Bring Big Party Vibes Under Rs 500!
Looking for a solid pocket speaker for under ₹500? Wondering which mini Bluetooth speaker is best for travel? And do these small speakers actually pack a punch? We've got all the answers for you.
Features of a Pocket Speaker
The biggest plus point of these speakers is their portability. You can just slip them into your bag or pocket and carry them anywhere. Most models come with Bluetooth connectivity, a rechargeable battery, and surprisingly great sound output.
5W Portable Bass Speaker
If you're on a super tight budget, this 5W portable bass speaker is a great choice. It easily connects to your mobile, laptop, or TV. Despite its small size, the sound quality and bass are quite loud, letting you enjoy your favourite songs. You can find it on the Shopclues site for just ₹139.
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Multipurpose Pocket Speaker
This multipurpose pocket speaker comes packed with features like FM radio, an Aux input, and a rechargeable battery. It's a fantastic option for both travel and home use. The sound is good enough for small get-togethers and parties. It also has a hanging strap, making it super easy to carry around.
Round Shape Pocket Speaker
If you love stylish and compact designs, you should get this round-shaped pocket speaker. It's so small you can easily hold it in your hand or keep it in your pocket. Along with its compact design, it also delivers a powerful sound experience. This speaker is available on Amazon in the ₹319 range.
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Zebronics Pocket Speaker
Zebronics is a brand known for its awesome sound systems. This 4W wearable Bluetooth speaker from the brand comes with a microphone and amazing battery life, offering up to 20 hours of playback time. Its lightweight and compact design makes it perfect for travel, walks, cycling, and workouts. You can get this on Amazon for just ₹499.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. What is a pocket speaker?
A pocket speaker is a small, portable Bluetooth speaker that you can easily carry anywhere.
2. Can you use a pocket speaker for a party?
Yes, pocket speakers are perfect for small parties, picnics, and outdoor get-togethers.
3. What should you look for when buying a pocket speaker?
Always check the sound quality, battery backup, Bluetooth connectivity, portability, and build quality.
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