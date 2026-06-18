Zebronics is a brand known for its awesome sound systems. This 4W wearable Bluetooth speaker from the brand comes with a microphone and amazing battery life, offering up to 20 hours of playback time. Its lightweight and compact design makes it perfect for travel, walks, cycling, and workouts. You can get this on Amazon for just ₹499.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is a pocket speaker?

A pocket speaker is a small, portable Bluetooth speaker that you can easily carry anywhere.

2. Can you use a pocket speaker for a party?

Yes, pocket speakers are perfect for small parties, picnics, and outdoor get-togethers.

3. What should you look for when buying a pocket speaker?

Always check the sound quality, battery backup, Bluetooth connectivity, portability, and build quality.