Is It safe to sleep with headphones? Here’s what you need to know
Is it safe to sleep with headphones or earbuds? Learn about potential risks like hearing loss, ear infections, and discomfort, along with tips for safe listening practices.
| Published : Apr 16 2025, 11:16 AM
2 Min read
Headphones offer a peaceful sleep by blocking out noise, from city sounds to snoring. They provide tranquility, stress relief, and help achieve the right mindset. This is especially helpful for those with tinnitus.
Audiologist Dr. Valerie Pavlovich Raff explains that sleeping with headphones is safe if the right type is used and the volume is kept very low. Avoid noise-canceling headphones during emergencies. Keep the volume at half or lower, audible enough to hear someone speaking nearby.
Most people can listen to sounds up to 85 decibels for up to eight hours without negative effects. For every 3 decibels above 85, listening time should be halved. Controlling volume is crucial for ear health.
In-ear headphones can cause discomfort and bacterial infections. They trap moisture in the ear canal, leading to bacterial growth. Prolonged use can also lead to earwax buildup.
Over-ear headphones offer more comfort, especially wireless models. They avoid tangled wires and accidental volume increases. Using an external speaker, if possible, is the best solution to reduce ear pressure.
Wearing headphones can lead to side effects like hearing loss, earwax buildup, swimmer's ear, and necrotizing otitis externa. Consult a doctor immediately if you experience any ear discomfort.
If you must sleep with headphones, use over-ear ones at low volume. Avoid in-ear headphones. An external speaker is the safest option.
While sleeping with headphones is comfortable for some, protecting ear health is crucial. With precautions like choosing the right headphones, controlling volume, and avoiding prolonged use, it can be relatively safe.
