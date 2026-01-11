Chennai Weather: Unprecedented COLD Wave! Shivers like Delhi, Ooty even at 1 PM!
Chennai residents, who usually curse the sun for the scorching heat, are now begging it to come out, unable to bear today's cold.
A miracle in Chennai today; cold even at noon
Severe cold has gripped Tamil Nadu for weeks, with heavy fog statewide. Today (Jan 11), Chennai is unusually cold, with the chill lasting even into the afternoon.
Chennai residents accustomed to the heat
Chennai, usually hot due to population, traffic, and sea breeze, is experiencing a historic cold spell today, feeling like Ooty or Kodaikanal even in the afternoon.
Shivering motorists
With light drizzle and cold, Chennai residents wonder if they're in Ooty. Like in hill stations, bikers are now seen wearing mufflers to beat the unusual chill.
Chennai residents begging the sun
Chennai residents, now wearing beanies, are begging the sun to return. This cold snap, likely due to climate change, is also affecting other hot cities like Trichy and Salem.
