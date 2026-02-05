Ooty Turns Mini Kashmir as Frost Blankets Town, Viral Photos Wow Tourists
Severe frost prevails in the Nilgiris district, with the temperature dropping to zero degrees Celsius. As a result, Ooty areas look like a mini Kashmir.
Severe snowfall in Tamil Nadu
After the Northeast monsoon ended in January, heavy snowfall and frost are hitting various districts. For the past few days, severe frost has been occurring in the Nilgiris.
Frost in Nilgiris
Frost in Thalaikundha, Kanthal, and Ooty has turned the area into a mini Kashmir. The temperature has hit zero degrees, completely disrupting the normal life of locals.
Tourists flock to the area
Grasslands at the Ooty racecourse and Kanthal are covered in frost, resembling a white carpet. Tourists are flocking to see this rare sight. Parked cars are also coated in white.
Risk of fodder shortage
Despite the cold, workers are harvesting vegetables. Porters light fires to stay warm. The frost has dried up plants, leading to a potential fodder shortage for livestock.
