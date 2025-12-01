Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru Age Gap: Is He Really This Much Older? Read On
Amid rumors that actress Samantha has married director Raj Nidimoru for the second time, you can find out about the age difference between them here.
Age Difference Between Samantha and Raj Nidimoru
The big news in film circles is about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second marriage. Rumors of her dating 'The Family Man' director Raj Nidimoru have now escalated to secret marriage news.
Samantha's Wedding
The couple reportedly married on Dec 1, 2025, in a simple ceremony at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. No official announcement has been made by Samantha or Raj.
Age Difference
As marriage rumors spread, lesser-known facts are surfacing, like their age gap. Raj Nidimoru is older than Samantha. She is 38, while he is 46, making for an 8-year difference.
A Busy Couple in Cinema
Professionally, they're also a team. A hug at her brand launch went viral, sparking 'Insta official' talk. They are co-producing the Telugu film 'Maa Inti Bangaram'.
