An Indian woman living in Connecticut has gone viral after sharing a tour of her middle-class American home. Sonal Chaudhary showcased her 2,200 sq ft house, backyard, wooden construction, suburban lifestyle and property bought for $440,000, sparking discussions online.

An Indian woman living in the United States has attracted attention online after sharing a glimpse of her middle-class family home in Connecticut. Her home tour video, showcasing the size, design and lifestyle of a typical American suburban house, has sparked discussions among social media users about property prices, living spaces and the differences between homes in India and the US.

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Sonal Chaudhary, who has been living in the US for the past six years, shared a video giving viewers a tour of her property and explaining the features of her American home.

Indian Woman Shares Tour Of US Home

In the video, Chaudhary said, "Today, I'll show you what a middle-class family's home in the US looks like."

She explained that she and her family purchased the house in 2023 for $440,000. The property, located in Connecticut, is spread across a little more than one acre of land and has a built-up area of around 2,200 square feet.

According to Chaudhary, the house is currently valued at approximately ₹5-6 crore.

Wooden Homes And Spacious Suburban Living

During the home tour, Chaudhary highlighted some features that surprised many Indian viewers. She explained that a majority of American homes are built using wood instead of concrete, which is different from the construction style commonly seen in India.

She also pointed out that many Americans live in suburban areas where houses are generally built farther apart, offering residents more privacy and open space.

Showing the backyard, Chaudhary said there was enough space for her children to play football, badminton and other outdoor games.

Home Features Include Backyard, Deck And Gym Area

The video also showcased several parts of the house, including the backyard, a deck area, a sunroom converted into a home gym and sitting space, and a swing for the children.

Chaudhary also showed the home's chimney and explained that it is used during the winter months.

Her tour gave viewers a glimpse into suburban life in the US, where larger homes, open spaces and outdoor areas are common features.

How Did Social Media React?

The video received several reactions from users who shared their views on the differences between homes in India and America.

One user commented: "No wonder there was a show called "Backyard Science" and they had plenty of space to experiment and have fun. As a kid in India, I always wanted to try those experiments but we didn't have a backyard."

Second user commented: "Technically india is more expensive than america in properties."

Third user commented: "Mumbai Juhu Bandra mein 5-6 crore mein 2 BHK aaraha hai."