Liver Health: These 3 Veggies Are Your Liver's Best Friends, Says Expert
Want a healthy liver? An expert says adding these three common vegetables to your diet can make a huge difference. Find out what they are.
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Liver Health: These 3 Veggies Are Your Liver's Best Friends, Says Expert
What you eat plays a big role in your liver's health. Gastroenterologist Dr. Saurabh Sethi says that eating nutritious food can cut down the risk of many liver diseases. He shares which vegetables are best for your liver.
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Beetroot
Beetroot gets its deep red colour from compounds called betalains. These special compounds help your body fight oxidative stress.
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Why it is important?
When you reduce oxidative stress, you are basically easing the load on your liver. This helps it work much better overall.
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Broccoli
Next up is broccoli, which contains a compound called sulforaphane. Studies show that eating broccoli regularly can help reduce fat buildup in the liver.
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Why it is important?
Research also suggests that broccoli helps lower the risk of liver cancer. It does this by reducing the factors that can cause cancer.
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Bitter Gourd
The third vegetable is bitter gourd, or karela as we call it. It's great for controlling blood sugar because it helps improve your body's insulin sensitivity.
ALSO READ: Liver Cirrhosis: 7 Foods You Must Avoid to Protect Your Liver Health
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Why it is important?
This is super important because insulin resistance is a major cause of fatty liver disease. By supporting how your insulin works, you also boost your liver's health.
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