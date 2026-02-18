Struggling With Fatty Liver? These 5 Foods Can Help You Take Control
Fatty liver cases are increasing rapidly worldwide. The condition occurs when excess fat, about 5–10% or more of liver weight, accumulates in liver cells, gradually affecting metabolism, digestion and overall health.
17
Image Credit : Getty
Do you have a fatty liver? Then you must eat these five foods.
The number of people with fatty liver is rising. It happens when excess fat builds up in liver cells. It often shows no early symptoms but can lead to serious issues.
27
Image Credit : Getty
Here are five foods you must include in your diet plan.
Mainly caused by obesity, type 2 diabetes, and an unhealthy diet, it's classified as alcoholic or non-alcoholic. Here are five must-eat foods for your diet plan.
37
Image Credit : Getty
Some studies show coffee can help reduce liver inflammation and fat buildup.
Caffeine in coffee has been shown to slow the progression of liver disease. Some studies indicate that coffee can help reduce liver inflammation and fat accumulation.
47
Image Credit : Getty
Eating a cup of blueberries can protect the liver.
Blueberries are rich in anthocyanins, plant compounds known for their anti-inflammatory effects. Health experts say they can help reduce inflammation in liver cells.
57
Image Credit : Getty
Eating two amlas daily will keep the liver healthy.
Eating two amlas daily helps protect the liver. Amla is rich in Vitamin C, which helps fight oxidative stress in the body.
67
Image Credit : Getty
Avocado reduces liver fat because it contains glutathione.
Rich in healthy fats, fiber, and antioxidants like glutathione, avocados are great for fatty liver. They help reduce liver fat, inflammation, and oxidative stress.
77
Image Credit : Getty
Eating turmeric combined with black pepper is good for the liver.
Combining turmeric with black pepper is good for the liver. It has strong anti-inflammatory properties. Black pepper helps improve the absorption of curcumin.
