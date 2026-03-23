Liver Cirrhosis: 7 Foods You Must Avoid to Protect Your Liver Health
Liver cirrhosis is a serious condition where long-term damage causes liver cells to die and the organ to shrink. The main culprits are usually heavy drinking, Hepatitis B and C infections, and fatty liver disease.
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Liver Cirrhosis: 7 Foods You Must Avoid to Protect Your Liver Health
Liver cirrhosis is a serious condition where long-term damage makes the liver shrink as its cells die off. Heavy drinking, Hepatitis B or C, and fatty liver are the most common causes.
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Manage Early with Diet and Exercise
Cirrhosis can happen due to both alcoholic and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. While fatty liver can be reversed, the damage from cirrhosis is usually permanent. However, if you catch it early, you can manage it with a good diet and regular exercise.
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Foods You Must Avoid for Better Liver Health
Following a healthy diet is important, but avoiding unhealthy foods is just as crucial. If you have liver cirrhosis, here are some foods you should definitely stay away from.
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High Sodium Foods
You must avoid foods high in sodium. For cirrhosis patients, sodium retention leads to fluid buildup and swollen legs. This includes things like canned soups, chips, processed snacks, pickles, and instant noodles.
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Alcohol
Even moderate drinking can destroy healthy liver cells and speed up fibrosis. Your liver prioritises breaking down alcohol over its other jobs, which leads to a buildup of toxins, causing inflammation and oxidative stress.
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Trans fats and Preservatives
Fried foods like french fries, pakodas, samosas, and fast-food burgers overload the liver with trans fats and preservatives. They cause fat to build up, lead to chronic inflammation, and make cirrhosis damage worse. Plus, they also mess with your gut health.
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Red meat and Processed meat
Red meats like beef, mutton, and pork, and processed meats like sausages, salami, and kebabs are tough to digest. They are high in saturated fats and heme iron, which can inflame the liver. High cholesterol also affects blood flow, indirectly putting stress on the liver.
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Raw or undercooked shellfish
Raw or undercooked shellfish like oysters and shrimp, and undercooked eggs can be breeding grounds for infections. These germs can cause serious issues like bacterial peritonitis or sepsis in cirrhosis patients. The liver's reduced ability to filter bacteria makes the risk even higher. Always cook meat to 165°F (74°C) and seafood until it's steaming hot.
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Sugar, refined carbs and high-fructose
Sodas, sweets, pastries, and refined carbs like white rice and maida bread can spike your blood sugar. This can lead to insulin resistance and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease on top of cirrhosis. Extra fructose from high-fructose corn syrup directly harms liver cells, causing fibrosis and increasing your diabetes risk.
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Full-fat dairy products
Full-fat dairy products like milk, butter, paneer, ghee, and creamy cheeses load up your liver with saturated fats. This can increase the risk of gallstones and cause more inflammation.
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