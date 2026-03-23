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Raw or undercooked shellfish

Raw or undercooked shellfish like oysters and shrimp, and undercooked eggs can be breeding grounds for infections. These germs can cause serious issues like bacterial peritonitis or sepsis in cirrhosis patients. The liver's reduced ability to filter bacteria makes the risk even higher. Always cook meat to 165°F (74°C) and seafood until it's steaming hot.