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Want Soft and Juicy Mutton? Don’t Leave the Butcher Shop Before Checking These 3 Things
Is your mutton turning tough or rubbery after cooking? Learn 3 simple things to check at the butcher’s shop, from choosing the right cut to checking meat quality, for better results in the kitchen.
First, check the meat's look and feel!
When you're at the butcher's, first check the mutton's appearance. Good quality meat should look firm and fresh. You should be able to see a healthy red colour with some white fat marbled through it. But don't just go by the colour, as it can naturally change when exposed to air.
Is the meat slimy? Avoid it!
Pay close attention to the meat's surface. If it feels unusually sticky or slimy instead of being firm, it's best to avoid it. Also, if the mutton has a strange or sour smell, don't buy it. A bad smell and sticky texture are the real warning signs, more so than just a change in colour.
Don't forget to check the fat!
Always check the fat on the mutton. Good quality meat will have fat that is white and firm. A little fat marbled within the meat is better for taste and texture than a thick, hard layer on top. Also, getting the right cut is important. Different parts like the shoulder, ribs, and leg are suited for different types of dishes.
Why does good mutton still turn rubbery?
Ever wonder why your mutton is tough even when you bought good meat? Marinating it beforehand can help. For instance, raw papaya contains an enzyme called papain, which naturally breaks down proteins and makes the meat tender. People also use curd or lemon juice in marinades, but be careful. Using too much or marinating for too long can ruin the meat's texture. Moderation is key.
Want to make your mutton super soft?
For some recipes, marinating the mutton is a game-changer for texture. The papain enzyme in raw papaya is a natural tenderiser that breaks down tough proteins. While using ingredients like curd and lemon juice is common, remember not to overdo it. If you marinate for too long, the meat can become mushy. Always use them in the right amount.
The 3-point checklist for buying mutton.
So, here's your quick checklist: **1. Texture:** Is the meat firm and fresh? **2. Fat:** Is the fat white and firm? **3. Smell:** Does it have any sour or bad odour? Along with these, always buy from a trusted butcher and check if the meat is stored properly in a refrigerator. Remember, the secret to tender mutton starts at the shop, not just in your kitchen!
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