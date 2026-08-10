There's no doubt that almonds are a nutritious food, no matter how you eat them. If you like softer almonds, then soaked ones are great for you. But unsoaked almonds are just as nutritious. There is no strong scientific evidence that you must soak almonds overnight. The most important thing is to include them in a balanced diet in the right amount. It's a good habit, but you don't have to worry that you're missing out on nutrients if you don't soak them.