Do You Really Need to Soak Almonds? The Truth Behind This Popular Nutrition Trend
Soaked almonds are a popular morning health habit, but are they really better than raw almonds? Discover what soaking changes, which common claims are myths and how almonds fit into a balanced diet.
Why do people soak almonds before eating?
In many Indian homes, we have this habit of soaking almonds overnight and eating them after peeling the brown skin. We believe soaked almonds are easier to digest and our body absorbs nutrients better. But is there any real science to back this up? Let's find out.
Do soaked almonds have more nutrients?
People often say soaking reduces a compound called phytate, or phytic acid, in almonds. They call it an 'anti-nutrient'. But science doesn't fully support this. A 2020 study found that soaking almonds only caused small changes in phytate levels. It didn't find any major improvement in the ratio of minerals.
Are soaked almonds better for digestion?
It's a common belief that soaking almonds makes them easy to digest. It's true that soaking softens them, making them easier to chew. This might be practical for some people. However, a study involving 76 adults found no real improvement in digestion between soaked and unsoaked almonds. So, we can't say soaking completely solves digestion problems.
Is it necessary to peel the almond skin?
Many people peel off the brown skin after soaking almonds. They believe some things in the skin can slow down digestion. However, the almond skin actually contains various plant compounds. There is no strong scientific proof that peeling the skin makes almonds much healthier. Remember, soaking and peeling is not a mandatory health rule. You can do it based on your personal preference.
So, how should you eat almonds?
There's no doubt that almonds are a nutritious food, no matter how you eat them. If you like softer almonds, then soaked ones are great for you. But unsoaked almonds are just as nutritious. There is no strong scientific evidence that you must soak almonds overnight. The most important thing is to include them in a balanced diet in the right amount. It's a good habit, but you don't have to worry that you're missing out on nutrients if you don't soak them.
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