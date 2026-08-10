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Best dogs for Bangalore

Bangalore's moderate climate is just perfect for some specific dog breeds. Here's a look at which ones are best suited for the city's weather.

lifestyle Aug 10 2026
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Freepik
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The adaptable Labrador

Labradors are very versatile and can easily adapt to different climates, even warmer ones. Their short and dense coat is a big help, keeping them comfy in hot weather.

Image credits: Getty
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The lovely Golden

Even though they have a thick double coat, Golden Retrievers can manage in warmer climates. You just need to give them lots of water and shade. 

Image credits: our own
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The smart Shepherd

German Shepherds' double coat can handle different climates quite well. They just need regular grooming, and you must make sure not to overexert them in extreme heat.

Image credits: Getty
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The energetic Boxer

Boxers have short coats and are famous for their high energy. They do well in warm climates, but you have to watch them in very hot weather.

Image credits: stockphoto
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The friendly Spaniel

If you groom them properly, Cocker Spaniels can do just fine in warm climates. They are very friendly and affectionate dogs who love getting their regular exercise.

Image credits: our own
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The resilient Rottweiler

Rottweilers have a short, dense coat and are pretty resilient dogs. They can handle warmer weather, but you must keep them cool and hydrated when it gets too hot.

Image credits: Pixabay
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The low-maintenance Beagle

Beagles have a short coat, which makes them relatively low-maintenance. They are full of energy, friendly by nature, and do quite well in warmer climates.

Image credits: Freepik

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