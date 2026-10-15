A little extra spice in our daily curry usually makes our eyes water. But you will be shocked to hear about the most intense chilli on the planet. Guinness World Records officially lists 'Pepper X' as the world's spiciest chilli.

What happens if you eat it?

You simply cannot eat this pepper raw. Ed Currie created this chilli. He tasted it himself and experienced severe stomach burns and intense cramps for hours. This extreme heat comes from a massive amount of a chemical compound called Capsaicin.