Matcha, chia water and seed cycling are popular wellness trends, but how much science supports their benefits? Explore what research says about their potential effects, common claims and limitations before trying them.

Social media has been bombarding us with wellness trends from matcha lattes, chia seed water to seed cycling for hormonal balance all promising to aid digestion, help you lose weight, get glowing skin or even improve your hormonal health. Some of these wellness trends are beneficial for our well-being while others' claims lack scientific basis. Therefore, we should be aware of what these trends can and cannot deliver before we incorporate them into our daily lives.

Matcha: Not Only a Trendy Beverage

Matcha is a powdered green tea with high amounts of antioxidants known as catechins such as epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG). Moreover, matcha is caffeinated; hence it provides temporary relief and helps to improve alertness and concentration. Due to its antioxidant properties, matcha is a great addition to a healthy diet, but the claims of rapid fat burning and detoxifying the body are not true. Healthy weight loss is a result of proper diet, exercise, and other aspects of your lifestyle. If you are caffeine-sensitive, it is advised to limit matcha consumption, especially in the evening.

Chia Water: Useful in Fiber Consumption

Chia seeds soak up water and become gelatinous owing to their fiber content which is soluble. In addition, they have plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, proteins and minerals. The intake of chia seeds as a part of a balanced diet might assist in maintaining bowel movements, make one feel satiated and help in maintaining a good digestive system. Nevertheless, chia water is not a miracle weight loss drink, neither is it a toxin flusher in the body.

Chia seeds should be soaked enough and adequate amounts of fluids should be consumed. People who are not used to having much fiber in their diet should gradually raise their intake in order to avoid bloating and flatulence.

Seed Cycling: Balances Hormones?

Seed cycling implies intake of certain kinds of seeds at different stages of the menstrual cycle, for example, flaxseeds and pumpkin seeds at the first stage and sesame and sunflower seeds at the second stage. They are rich in such useful substances as healthy fats, fiber and minerals. There is not enough scientific evidence yet on effectiveness of this schedule in regulation of hormones, PCOS and menstrual problems.

Incorporating different types of seeds in one’s regular diet can help achieve adequate nutrition without being bound by a specific cycle of consumption.

Viral Wellness Practices: How to Do It Right

It is important to differentiate between nutritional value and exaggerated health claims. Matcha tea can act as an alternative to drinks that contain sugar, chia seeds can add more fiber to one’s diet, and a combination of different seeds can bring in healthy fats and minerals. Still, nothing can substitute for treatment and proper nutrition.

Bottom line: Viral wellness tips may become helpful if used along with healthy practices but cannot promise weight loss or hormone balance.

-This article is authored by Ms. Archana Chief Dietician KIMS Hospitals, Mahadevapura