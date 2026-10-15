Your mobile phone is 10 times dirtier than a toilet seat. Multiple research studies prove that phone screens carry dangerous bacteria and microbes. This dirt enters your body even if you wash your hands perfectly before eating.

Dangerous bacteria like E. coli enter your stomach directly through your food. These germs will definitely make you sick and bedridden. You must keep your mobile away from the dining room. Eat your food peacefully for 20 minutes without your phone and stay healthy.