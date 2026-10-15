You usually hear roosters crowing when you enter any village. Families rear chickens in their backyards. People naturally cook chicken during festivals and family functions. But one village in Andhra Pradesh follows a completely different path.

Villagers do not rear chickens. They do not eat chicken meat. They do not even boil eggs for food. Locals say they have followed this strict tradition for almost 100 years. This unique place is Thammayyadoddi village in Anantapur district. We will explore how this tradition started and why they banned poultry.