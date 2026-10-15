3 4 Image Credit : chatgpt

How Should You Use It?

You need to help the serum reach deep into your skin. First, clean your face thoroughly with a good face wash. Apply a toner to balance your skin's pH level and make it ready to absorb the serum. Take a few drops of the 24K gold serum on your fingertips. Apply it to your face and neck, and gently massage in upward and outward circles. You must immediately apply a good moisturizer to lock in the serum's benefits so they do not evaporate. If you use this routine during the day, you absolutely must finish with a sunscreen to protect your skin from harmful UV rays.