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How to order food on Swiggy for your train trip.

Ordering food on the train using the Swiggy app is super easy. Just use the 'Scan Your Ticket' feature in the app to scan your railway ticket. This automatically fills in your PNR number. After that, you can pick your favourite food from the available stations and restaurants and place your order. Your meal will be delivered right to your seat when the train reaches the station.