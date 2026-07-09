Swiggy: India’s Favourite Train Meal Might Surprise You! Read Details
No more depending on station food during your train journey! You can now order your favourite meals right from the Swiggy app. Here's everything you need to know about Swiggy's 'Food on Train' feature.
Swiggy's new report on train food orders is out!
Summer holidays saw a big spike in food orders.
More people travel by train during the summer holidays, which pushed up the use of this service. Swiggy noted that passengers on a single PNR are now booking meals for two or more stations in advance. These kinds of orders have shot up by over 300% compared to last year.
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Summer means more orders for cool drinks.
Orders for cold beverages also saw a massive increase during the summer. Soft drink orders jumped by 354%, while ice cream orders went up by 140%. Lassi orders nearly doubled. Swiggy also mentioned that Mango Shake was the most popular summer drink, with its demand growing almost 10 times compared to winter.
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Food on Train service now in Bengaluru too!
How to order food on Swiggy for your train trip.
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