T-Series Films and Almighty Motion Picture are adapting Girish Kuber's book 'The Tatas' into a multi-season drama. It will chronicle the family's journey across four generations and their significant role in building modern India.

After the success of 'Made in India: A Titan Story', T-Series Films and Almighty Motion Picture have once again teamed up for 'The Tatas', a multi-season drama adapting Girish Kuber's book 'The Tatas: How a Family Built a Business and a Nation.'

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'The Tatas' will chronicle the architecture of a family whose corporate ethos, industrial breakthroughs, and philanthropic institutions became deeply intertwined with the birth and evolution of modern India. Rather than restricting the narrative to corporate boardrooms, the series intends to operate as a deeply intimate character study of visionary leaders balancing immense personal conviction with the socio-political shifts of a changing nation, read a press note.

A Four-Generation Saga

The series will structurally chart the four distinct eras of the Tata lineage, tracing how each generation introduced foundational pillars to the Indian landscape:

Generation I: The Founder (Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata)

The series will explore Jamsetji's fiercely nationalistic vision to gift India three vital assets: independent heavy industry via Tata Steel (establishing Asia's first integrated steel plant), indigenous luxury hospitality via the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in 1903, and world-class scientific research, which laid the framework for the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Generation II: The Consolidators (Sir Dorabji Tata and Sir Ratan Tata) & Lady Meharbai Tata

This era follows the gruelling execution of Tata Steel amidst global imperial scepticism, the creation of Tata Hydro-Electric Power, and the establishment of the foundational Tata Trusts, pioneering systematic philanthropy in India.

Generation III: The Modernizer (J R D Tata)

Spanning over half a century of leadership, this chapter will capture J R D Tata pioneering Indian aviation with Tata Airlines (later Air India), establishing Tata Motors (TELCO) to build India's transport infrastructure, and incubating the birth of the global tech revolution with the launch of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 1968.

Generation IV: The Globalist (Ratan Naval Tata)

The leader who took the Indian empire to the global stage. This final arc will chart the aggressive modernisation of the conglomerate, tracking high-stakes international acquisitions alongside consumer breakthroughs like Titan rewriting the Indian lifestyle landscape.

Creators on the Vision

Screenwriter Karan Vyas, who received widespread acclaim for anchoring the emotional and historical weight of the Titan narrative, has been locked to adapt Kuber's book for the screen.

Speaking about the project, producer Bhushan Kumar, T-Series Films, said,"Some families build businesses. Some build institutions. The Tata family helped build the very idea of modern India. The overwhelming love for Made In India: A Titan Story has been incredibly heartening and has reaffirmed our belief that audiences today are seeking stories that are authentic, inspiring, and rooted in India's rich legacy. That response has encouraged us to continue bringing such extraordinary journeys to the screen. We are humbled to present 'The Tatas', a story that celebrates a family whose vision and values have shaped generations, and we hope audiences embrace it with the same love and affection they showered upon Made In India: A Titan Story."

Speaking on the scale of the adaptation, writer Karan Vyas added, "The deeper I went into the archives of the Tata family, the more I realised that this isn't merely corporate history; it's the foundational narrative of modern India. These were individuals who constantly looked past their balance sheets to build institutions that served the collective. Teaming up with Almighty Motion Picture allows us to approach this with the scale it demands--intimate in its human relationships, yet massive in its historical scope.

Producer Prabhleen Sandhu, Co-Founder of Almighty Motion Picture, said, "Our creative mandate has always been to champion authentic, deeply resonant Indian stories and the extraordinary people behind them. The love received for Made in India: A Titan Story strengthened our belief that authentic Indian stories can resonate with audiences everywhere. With THE TATAS, we are expanding that vision onto an even grander canvas. This is not just the story of a family or a business empire--it is the story of ideas, values and institutions that helped shape modern India. We are honoured & deeply humbled by the opportunity to bring this remarkable legacy to the screen." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)