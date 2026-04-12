Mosquito Buzz: Why They Buzz in Your Ear and Where They Hide All Day
We've all been there—that irritating mosquito buzz right next to our ear just as we're about to sleep. But have you ever wondered why we only hear it at night? And where do these pests disappear to during the day? We've got the answers.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
How do mosquitoes make that buzzing sound?
A mosquito doesn't make that buzzing sound on purpose. It's actually the sound of its wings flapping incredibly fast—about 300 to 600 times every second! This high-speed movement creates tiny vibrations in the air, which we hear as that annoying buzz.
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Image Credit : Pixabay
Why do mosquitoes come so close to our ears?
Mosquitoes are attracted to the carbon dioxide (CO₂) we breathe out and our body heat. Since we exhale from our nose and mouth, they fly straight towards our face. Your ears are right there in the flight path, which is why the buzzing sounds extra loud and personal.
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Image Credit : Pixabay
The reason the sound is louder at night
The main reason you notice the buzz more at night is simple: everything else is quiet. With no traffic or daily hustle-bustle, the silence makes even the smallest sounds stand out. That's why a mosquito's wing-beat sounds like a jet engine next to your ear.
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Image Credit : Pixabay
Where do mosquitoes go during the day?
Mosquitoes don't disappear during the day; they just go into hiding. Direct sunlight and heat can quickly dry out their small bodies. So, they find cool, dark, and damp places to rest—think behind curtains, under furniture, or in dark corners of your room.
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Image Credit : Getty
Why are mosquitoes more active at night?
Like many creatures, mosquitoes need to save their energy. They spend most of the day resting in their hiding spots. Once the sun sets and the air cools down, they become active and start their hunt for a blood meal. That's why they are most active at night.
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